LTC Properties (LTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.56%.

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

