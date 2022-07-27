Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 5.9 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $283.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.59. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.