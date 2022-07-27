Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 2,858 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

