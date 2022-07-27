Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,650 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 261,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 597,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.