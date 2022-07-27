MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $73.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

