Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

