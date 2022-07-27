Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.81.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.