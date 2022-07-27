Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

