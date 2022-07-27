MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $102.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $62.56 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 1247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Get MasTec alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.