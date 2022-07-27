Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $16.50 at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.