Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $24.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.19 on Monday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

