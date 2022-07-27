Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was up 5.5% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mercer International traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 2,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MERC. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.