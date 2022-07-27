Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY22 guidance at $7.24-7.36 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MRK opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

