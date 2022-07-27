Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Rating)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.