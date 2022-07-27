MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. 1,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLNK. Citigroup reduced their price target on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -52.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

