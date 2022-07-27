Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

CTRA opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

