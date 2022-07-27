MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,052,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 688,955 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $7,791,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,855,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after buying an additional 531,278 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

