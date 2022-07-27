Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,872 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

MU opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.