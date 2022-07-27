Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average of $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,642.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 516,029 shares of company stock worth $76,088,105 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

