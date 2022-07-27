Mohawk Industries (MHK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 260.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 178.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

