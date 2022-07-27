Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,133,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $286.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.24.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.25). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.