Morgan Stanley Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Underweight

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Snap Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

