Morgan Stanley Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $140.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.26.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $103.97 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

