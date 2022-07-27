Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.9 %

ZIM opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.86. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.27%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.