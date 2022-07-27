Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

