Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PG opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

