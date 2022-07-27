Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $5,616,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $511.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.97 and its 200 day moving average is $564.59. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

