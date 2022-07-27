Myovant Sciences Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Myovant Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $11.81 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.50.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,405.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

