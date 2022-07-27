Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires 24,100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

