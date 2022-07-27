Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $39.83 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 7.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

