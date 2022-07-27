National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AGI opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,481 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

