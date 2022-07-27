National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

AEM opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

