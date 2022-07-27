National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

NBHC opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 497,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 316,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 316,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

