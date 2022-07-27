Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

NTUS opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.93.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natus Medical

Natus Medical Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 138.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.