Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Natus Medical Stock Performance
NTUS opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.93.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Natus Medical
Natus Medical Company Profile
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.