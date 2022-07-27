Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -566.63%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

