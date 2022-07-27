Neil Martin Stevens Purchases 25,000 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($58,734.94).

Neil Martin Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintel alerts:

On Monday, June 20th, Neil Martin Stevens acquired 17,537 shares of Fintel stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £35,249.37 ($42,469.12).

Fintel Stock Up 2.1 %

Fintel stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fintel Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 184.12 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 255.22 ($3.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.50. The firm has a market cap of £203.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.50.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.