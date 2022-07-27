NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in NetApp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 138,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NTAP opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,742,219. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

