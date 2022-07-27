New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.54 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

