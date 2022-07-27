Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.70. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 8,072 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

