Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

