NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.