Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,325.71

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,325.71 ($15.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,268 ($15.28). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($15.90), with a volume of 18,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of £459.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,230.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,325.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Nichols’s payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,079.42). In other news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,079.42). Also, insider David Rattigan acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($15.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,908 ($2,298.80).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

