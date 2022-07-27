Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 86,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $251,341,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,831,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 73,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

