Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after acquiring an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

