North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.22.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

TSE NOA opened at C$15.04 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$427.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$815,085. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$815,085. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,034,529.43. Insiders bought 706,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,008 over the last three months.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.