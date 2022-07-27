NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWest Copper in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year.
NorthWest Copper Stock Performance
NorthWest Copper (CVE:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
