NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $19.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOV Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after buying an additional 3,698,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

