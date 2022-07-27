Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$7.69 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion.

TSE:NTR opened at C$106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$58.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.37. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$72.10 and a 52 week high of C$147.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

