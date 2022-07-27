NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 90,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.9 %

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $209.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

