Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

